Liverpool FC currently have no plans to sell Kostas Tsimikas this summer despite his lack of first-team action last season, according to reports in the British media.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that contrary to speculation, Liverpool FC are keen on keeping hold of the 25-year-old defender and are not looking to offload him this summer.

Tsimikas struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Anfield last season and he was limited to just two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

In total, the 25-year-old Greek defender only seven times in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit last term.

However, the report claims that Liverpool FC have been sufficiently impressed by what they have seen from Tsimikas since his move from Olympiacos last year that they want to keep hold of him this summer.

The story claims that Liverpool FC have “no intention” of letting Tsimikas leave the club this summer after having been impressed by what they saw from him in training at Melwood, especially in the second half of last season.

Liverpool FC are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Klopp looks to guide his team to a Premier League title challenge next term.

