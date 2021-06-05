Gary Lineker sends message to Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Gary Lineker has taken to social media to express his disappointment after Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out of the Euros due to a thigh injury.

The Liverpool FC defender suffered the injury in the closing stages of Wednesday night’s friendly against Austria and scan has subsequently revealed a quad tear.

The 22-year-old is expected to be out of action for around six weeks, ruling him out of this summer’s European tournament.

The full-back will now return to Melwood to begin his rehabilitation.

England legend Lineker is a keen admirer of Alexander-Arnold and he has been quick to heap praise on the full-back in recent seasons following his excellent performances for Liverpool FC.

Lineker took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that he rates Alexander-Arnold as the best attacking right-back in the world and express his disappointment at his injury setback.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker said: “What a blow for @TrentAA and @England. Losing the best attacking right back in World football is such a shame.”

Alexander-Arnold scored two goals and made seven assists in 36 Premier League games for Liverpool FC this season as the Reds finished in third place in the table.

England’s first game at the Euros is against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday 13 June.

