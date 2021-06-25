Fabrizio Romano gives update on Liverpool FC’s search for key signing

Liverpool FC are in “no rush” to sign a new midfielder this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for reinforcements in the midfield department after Georginio Wijnaldum left Anfield to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with a number of different midfield targets this summer as the German looks to add to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The likes of Yves Bissouma and Florian Neuhaus have been linked with possible moves to Liverpool FC this summer but there has been no concrete news of any deals so far.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has revealed that although the Reds are thought to hold an interest in Brighton’s Bissouma and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Neuhaus, the Merseyside outfit are in no hurry to conclude any deals right now.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 23 June, Romano said: “There is no rush on Liverpool’s end.

“There are reports about Yves Bissouma but nothing is going on. It’s the same with Neuhaus. Liverpool want the right opportunity in their hunt for the new Wijnaldum.

“At the moment there is nothing advanced. Their priority is sorting out new contracts for Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

“They’re working on Fabinho’s deal. They want to extend the contracts of Alisson and Van Dijk as soon as possible.”

Liverpool FC are looking to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier league title next season after they finished third and without a trophy last term.

