Liverpool FC should sign Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, according to former Reds defender Jose Enrique.

The Reds are searching for a new central midfielder after Wijnaldum sealed a move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Liverpool FC this summer.

The Netherlands international had been a key player for the Reds since his move to the Merseyside outfit from Newcastle United.

Wijnaldum played a key role in their Premier League, Champions League and Fifa World Club Cup trophies under Jurgen Klopp before his summer switch to PSG.

Liverpool FC have been linked with a number of central midfielders in the current transfer window as Klopp looks to sign a replacement for the Dutch skipper.

Sanches has impressed for Lille over the past season and the former Swansea City midfielder played an important role in their 2-2 draw with world champions France earlier this week.

Former Reds defender Enrique reckons Liverpool FC should look to sign Sanches to fill Wijnaldum’s void.

“This [Sanches] is the man I want to replace Gini,” Enrique wrote on his Instagram page. “He steps up on the big stage.

“This man is an absolute engine and knows how to dictate a midfield like Gini did. He’s physically a level above others, he seems like a perfect fit for Klopp. He also has that creative aspect which Gini had.”

Sanches has scored one goal and has made three assists in 23 games in Ligue 1 last season.

The 23-year-old started his career at Benfica before he moved to Bayern Munich in 2016.

Sanches has a successful loan spell in the Premier League in 2017-18.

The Portuguese star has netted five goals in 59 games in all competitions.

