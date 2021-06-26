Liverpool FC urged to sign Renato Sanches to replace Georginio Wijnaldum
Liverpool FC should sign Lille and Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, according to former Reds defender Jose Enrique.
The Reds are searching for a new central midfielder after Wijnaldum sealed a move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Liverpool FC this summer.
The Netherlands international had been a key player for the Reds since his move to the Merseyside outfit from Newcastle United.
Wijnaldum played a key role in their Premier League, Champions League and Fifa World Club Cup trophies under Jurgen Klopp before his summer switch to PSG.
Liverpool FC have been linked with a number of central midfielders in the current transfer window as Klopp looks to sign a replacement for the Dutch skipper.
Sanches has impressed for Lille over the past season and the former Swansea City midfielder played an important role in their 2-2 draw with world champions France earlier this week.
Former Reds defender Enrique reckons Liverpool FC should look to sign Sanches to fill Wijnaldum’s void.
“This [Sanches] is the man I want to replace Gini,” Enrique wrote on his Instagram page. “He steps up on the big stage.
“This man is an absolute engine and knows how to dictate a midfield like Gini did. He’s physically a level above others, he seems like a perfect fit for Klopp. He also has that creative aspect which Gini had.”
Sanches has scored one goal and has made three assists in 23 games in Ligue 1 last season.
The 23-year-old started his career at Benfica before he moved to Bayern Munich in 2016.
Sanches has a successful loan spell in the Premier League in 2017-18.
The Portuguese star has netted five goals in 59 games in all competitions.
