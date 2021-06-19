Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Swedish forward Alexander Isak at Euro 2020, according to a report in Spain.

The Daily Express quoted unnamed reports in Spain that suggest the Reds could move to sign the Real Sociedad forward in the coming months.

The same article states that the Merseyside outfit are looking to find a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino given that the 29-year-old is entering the twilight of his career.

According to the same story, the Liverpool FC hierarchy are looking to lay down the foundations for a bright future by earmarking a ready-made replacement for the Brazilian forward.

The report goes on to add that the Reds should be braced for competition for Isak’s signature given that a number of European clubs have asked to be kept up to date on the Sweden international.

The Daily Express reveal that the 21-year-old’s contract release clause currently stands at £60m following his standout performances in La Liga over the past few seasons.

Isak scored 17 goals and made two assists in 34 games in La Liga in the 2020-21 season.

The Swedish forward moved to Real Sociedad in 2019 after spending the previous three seasons at Borussia Dortmund.

Isak has netted 33 goals in 89 appearances for Real Sociedad since his switch to Spain.

