Liverpool FC have emerged as strong contenders to sign Cristian Romero this summer despite Manchester United being heavily linked with the Atalanta defender over the past month, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Liverpool FC are more interested in signing the Argentina international than Manchester United despite recent speculation.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have already made a concrete proposal to sign the 23-year-old in the 2021 summer transfer window to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options at centre-half.

According to the same story, the Reds are eager to improve their depth at centre-half after Liverpool FC struggled in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for most of the 2020-21 season.

Calciomercato claim that the Reds would have to pay around £45m (€50m) to convince Atalanta to sell the Argentinian defender.

The media outlet add Manchester United are reported to have shown an interest in the Serie A defender but have reservations about Atalanta’s asking price.

Liverpool FC came up against Romero in the Champions League last season as the Reds were 4-0 winners in Italy before losing 2-1 at Anfield.

Romero scored two goals and made two assists in 31 games in Serie A last term.

