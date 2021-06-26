Liverpool FC open talks to sign PSV forward Donyell Malen - report

Liverpool FC are looking to sign Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven this summer, according to a report

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are targeting a deal to sign PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

Sky Sport Germany, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Merseyside outfit have opened talks over a deal to sign the Netherlands international this summer.

The same article states that the Reds are looking to add more depth to their forward options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season after Liverpool FC finished in third spot last term.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC might have to pay around £34m to sign the former Arsenal youth player from PSV in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Sky Sport Germany claim that the Reds are looking to make their first attacking signing of the summer after the 2020 champions prioritised improving their defence before looking to their frontline.

Malen impressed in the Netherlands’ 3-0 win over North Macedonia in their final group-stage game after he created a goal for new FC Barcelona signing Memphis Depay on Monday.

The 22-year-old scored 19 goals and made eight assists in 32 games in the Dutch top flight last term.

Malen has netted 55 time in 116 games for PSV since moving to the Dutch club from Arsenal in 2017.

The 5ft 10ins forward has been capped 12 times by the Dutch national team.

