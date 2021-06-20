Liverpool FC are ready to make a concrete offer to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus in the coming weeks, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport1, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Reds are interested in Neuhaus as a potential recruit to bolster their midfield.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have been impressed with the 24-year-old’s performances for Borussia Monchengladbach over the past season or so.

According to the same story, the German midfielder would be available to sign for around £34m despite his contract release clause of £34.3m expiring in recent months.

Sport1 go on to write that the Reds are set to make a “concrete offer” for the Germany international in the near future.

The German media outlet add that Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp will have the final say on whether the Reds sign the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

Liverpool FC are unlikely to put in an offer for Neuhaus until after the midfielder has finished his Euro 2020 campaign with Germany, according to the report.

Neuhaus scored six times and made five assists in 33 games in the Bundesliga last term.

The 24-year-old has netted 13 goals in 95 games in the Bundesliga since moving to the club from 1860 Munich in 2017.

