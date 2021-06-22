Liverpool FC are keen admirers of Florian Neuhaus as they ponder a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they aim to build a squad capable of sustaining a Premier League title challenge next season.

Liverpool FC are likely to want to bring in a new midfielder before the new campaign after Georginio Wijnaldum’s exit to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The Merseyside outfit have been credited with an interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Neuhaus this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

The 24-year-old Germany international scored six goals and made five assists in 33 Bundesliga games last season as his side finished in eighth place in the table.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has revealed that Liverpool FC are indeed keen admirers of the midfielder, but no advanced negotiations between the two clubs have yet taken place.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 18 June, Romano said: “Looking at [Liverpool’s] midfield, Wijnaldum is going to PSG so they’re looking for a new midfielder – but only if they see a good opportunity.

“They don’t want to waste money. They want to go for the right player.

“Neuhaus is a player at Borussia Monchengladbach and there are a lot of rumours about him from Germany.

“It’s true Liverpool appreciate the player and they’re in touch with the agent but it’s not advanced yet between the clubs.

“Borussia are still waiting to see what Liverpool want to do.

“My feeling is that it’s not a quick negotiation. We need to wait a bit for Neuhaus but he’s an appreciated player for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC finished third and without a trophy last season.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip