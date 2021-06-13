Liverpool FC are set to keep a close eye on Florian Neuhaus at Euro 2020 ahead of a potential summer move for the Germany international, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that the Reds have been monitoring the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder over the past few months in the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are set to maintain a watching brief at this summer’s European championship as the 19-time English champions weigh up whether to make a bid.

According to the same story, Neuhaus, 24, is available to sign for a fee in the region of €40m (£34.3m) thanks to a contract release clause in his current deal.

The Guardian goes on to report that the Merseyside outfit are looking to sign a replacement for Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum after the Premier League winner moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

The media outlet add that Neuhaus is one of a number of potential options to replace Wijnaldum in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to write that the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder is also being linked with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Neuhaus has scored six times and has made five assists in 33 games in the Bundesliga this term.

The German midfielder has netted 16 goals in 116 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip