Liverpool FC keeping tabs on Scotland international John McGinn - report

Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop to sign Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Tuesday 22 June 2021, 06:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are targeting Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn, according to a report in Scotland.

The Sunday Post, as quoted by the Daily Record, is reporting that Liverpool FC’s transfer chiefs have been impressed by the Scottish midfielder at the European championship so far.

The same article states that the Reds are eager to launch a bid to sign the 26-year-old in the 2021 summer transfer window to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options.

According to the same story, the Merseyside outfit are looking to sign a replacement for Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The Sunday Post go on to add that Aston Villa would be looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £20m, which would represent an £18m profit after the Birmingham side signed McGinn in a £2m deal from Hibernian in 2018.

The media outlet suggest that Liverpool FC won’t be deterred by McGinn’s price tag given the success of the Scotland captain Andy Robertson at the Anfield outfit.

McGinn scored three goals and made five assists in 37 games in the Premier League last term.

The Glasgow-born midfielder started his career at St Mirren before he spent three seasons at Hibernian.

McGinn has netted 13 goals in 111 games over the past three seasons at Aston Villa.

