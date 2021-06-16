Liverpool FC have ended their interest in Jonathan Ikone due to the Lille forward’s wage demands, according to a report in England.

Independent Liverpool FC website Anfield Central, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Reds have been in talks with Ikone about a potential move to the Merseyside outfit.

The same article states that Liverpool FC were alerted to Ikone after the 23-year-old helped to fire Lille to the top-flight in France title last term.

According to the same story, the 19-time English champions were in negotiations with Ikone’s representatives about a transfer to Anfield to improve Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The report reveals that Ikone is valued at around £40m by Lille following his superb performances for the French champions to help see off Paris Saint-Germain in the title race.

But Anfield Central report that the France international wanted £150,000 a week and a “massive signing on bonus”.

The website adds that the Lille star wanted assurances around game-time given the 23-year-old would be competing with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota for a starting spot.

Ikone netted four times and has made five assists in 37 games in the French top flight last season.

The France international started his professional career at PSG before he moved to Lille on a five-year deal in 2018.

Kone has netted 14 times in 125 games in all competitions over the past five seasons.

