Liverpool FC have opened talks with Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman about a move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Sport1, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Liverpool FC have started discussions with Coman about a switch to the Premier League club.

The same article states that Coman’s father is eager to see his son complete a switch to the Premier League this summer despite the 25-year-old having two years left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, new Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann wants to retain Coman’s services ahead of his first season in charge of the Bundesliga giants.

Sport1 claim that Bayern are in a strong position to retain Coman’s services despite the influence of the France international’s father.

The German media outlet add that Liverpool FC would have to spend in the region of £43m to sign Coman from the Bundesliga champions in the current transfer window.

Coman netted five goals and made 10 assists in 29 games in the German top flight last term.

The French forward has already won two Ligue 1 titles, two Serie A crowns and six Bundesliga crowns in his decorated career so far.

Coman has scored 32 goals in 140 games in the Bundesliga over the past four seasons.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip