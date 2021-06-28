Liverpool FC ask about availability of France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe - report

Liverpool FC are ready to rival Real Madrid for the signing of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Monday 28 June 2021, 06:30 UK
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe (Photo: Nike Football)

Liverpool FC have asked about the availability of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe as the Premier League side look to rival Real Madrid for the France international, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca is reporting that Real Madrid are unlikely to have an easy ride in their pursuit of the 22-year-old World Cup winner in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC have submitted an enquiry about Mbappe as the 2020 Premier League champions look to find out whether Mbappe is available to sign this summer.

According to the same story, Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain is unclear given that the French forward has just 12 months left to run on his current deal at Parc des Princes.

The report goes on to add that the former AS Monaco forward hasn’t shown an appetite to commit his long-term future to the Ligue 1 runners up.

Marca write that PSG are adamant they don’t want to sell Mbappe this summer and the French side are hoping the France international will buy into their ambitious plans to revamp their squad.

The Spanish media outlet reckon Liverpool FC’s enquiry is more out of “hope than expectation” because the Reds wouldn’t have the funds to sign Mbappe unless they sold some players.

The article states that the Reds could try to use Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane as part of a swap deal for Mbappe.

