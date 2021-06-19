Liverpool FC are ready to pay Lorenzo Pellegrini’s release clause to lure the Italian midfielder away from AS Roma in the current transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Website Calciomercato is reporting that Liverpool FC are involved in the race to sign the Italy international this summer to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s midfield option.

The same article states that 24-year-old has been negotiating a new contract with the Serie A club but Pellegrini is struggling to make progress over a fresh deal.

According to the same story, Pellegrini and AS Roma aren’t close to reaching an agreement to put the promising midfielder in the shop window this summer.

Calciomercato write that the AS Roma captain is attracting interest from two Premier League clubs due to the Italian playmaker having a €30m (£25.7m) contract release clause.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC are interested in a swoop for Pellegrini as the Reds look to fill the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum this summer.

The Italian media outlet explain that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the 24-year-old after Spurs appointed Fabio Paratici as their sporting director.

Pellegrini scored seven goals and made six assists in 34 games in Serie A last term. The AS Roma star has been capped 17 times by the Italian national team.

