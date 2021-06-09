Liverpool FC make £25.8m bid for AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini - report

Liverpool FC have launched a £25.8m offer for AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 9 June 2021, 08:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC have submitted a £25.8m offer for AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to a report in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Anfield Central, is reporting that the Reds have made an offer for the AS Roma midfielder as Jurgen Klopp looks to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The same article states that the Premier League side are seeking a new central midfielder to fill the Netherlands international’s void ahead of the new season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have launched a bid for Pellegrini following his impressive performances for the Italian side in the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The report goes on to add, however, that Pellegrini is keen to remain in Rome ahead of Jose Mourinho’s arrival in the Italian capital to start his second stint in Serie A.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Liverpool FC have already submitted a £25.8m bid for Pellegrini despite the Italian playmaker’s desire to remain in Rome beyond the summer.

Pellegrini scored seven times and made six assists in 34 games in the Italian top flight in the most recent Serie A campaign.

The 24-year-old has been a regular in the AS Roma team over the past four seasons to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Italian top flight.

Liverpool FC memorably signed Alberto Aquilani to replace Xabi Alonso in 2010 but the Italian midfielder proved a flop.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Kieran Trippier tells team-mates he wants Man United move - report
N'Golo Kante
N’Golo Kante sends message to Chelsea FC fans about his future
Jose Mourinho
'Incredible self confidence': Jose Mourinho praises Man United star Dean Henderson
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal’s number one target in the summer transfer window revealed – report
Eden Hazard
Thibaut Courtois makes claim about Eden Hazard amid Chelsea FC link
Related Articles

Home »
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Kieran Trippier tells team-mates he wants Man United move - report
N'Golo Kante
N’Golo Kante sends message to Chelsea FC fans about his future
Jose Mourinho
'Incredible self confidence': Jose Mourinho praises Man United star Dean Henderson
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal’s number one target in the summer transfer window revealed – report
Eden Hazard
Thibaut Courtois makes claim about Eden Hazard amid Chelsea FC link
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network