Liverpool FC have submitted a £25.8m offer for AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, according to a report in Italy.

Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by Anfield Central, is reporting that the Reds have made an offer for the AS Roma midfielder as Jurgen Klopp looks to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The same article states that the Premier League side are seeking a new central midfielder to fill the Netherlands international’s void ahead of the new season.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have launched a bid for Pellegrini following his impressive performances for the Italian side in the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The report goes on to add, however, that Pellegrini is keen to remain in Rome ahead of Jose Mourinho’s arrival in the Italian capital to start his second stint in Serie A.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Liverpool FC have already submitted a £25.8m bid for Pellegrini despite the Italian playmaker’s desire to remain in Rome beyond the summer.

Pellegrini scored seven times and made six assists in 34 games in the Italian top flight in the most recent Serie A campaign.

The 24-year-old has been a regular in the AS Roma team over the past four seasons to establish himself as one of the best midfielders in the Italian top flight.

Liverpool FC memorably signed Alberto Aquilani to replace Xabi Alonso in 2010 but the Italian midfielder proved a flop.

