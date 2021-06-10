Liverpool FC are looking to raise £15m in transfer funds by selling Marko Grujic in the 2021 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Liverpool FC are ready to cash in on the Serbia international following his return from a loan spell at FC Porto last season.

The same article states that Grujic has accepted that he needs to leave the Anfield outfit in order to secure regular first-team football in the current campaign.

According to the same story, the 25-year-old had initially hoped to break into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans following a series of loan spells over the past few seasons.

But The Athletic is now reporting that Grujic has come to terms with the fact that he’s unlikely to force his way into Klopp’s plans at the 2020 champions.

The report adds that Klopp is looking to sign a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after the Dutch midfielder moved to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of FC Barcelona.

The report claims that Grujic’s sale could bolster Klopp’s transfer kitty as the German head coach looks to rebuild his squad following a third-placed finish last term.

Liverpool FC have already agreed a deal to sign France defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer.

