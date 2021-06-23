Liverpool FC eye £10m transfer fee for Neco Williams amid interest from four clubs - report

Liverpool FC are hoping to secure a £10m transfer fee for Neco Williams, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Wednesday 23 June 2021, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are looking to secure a £10m transfer fee for Neco Williams as four Premier League clubs jostle to land the Wales international, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Williams is eager to secure regular first-team football in order to continue his development in the Premier League next season.

The same article states that Liverpool FC understand the Welsh full-back’s stance and the Anfield side will reluctantly listen to offers for the 20-year-old.

According to the same story, Williams believes there’s little chance of him moving ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order at the six-time European champions.

The Athletic go on to reveal that Leeds United, Southampton, Aston Villa and Burnley have all shown an interest in Williams.

The media outlet claim that Aston Villa are no longer interested in signing a full-back following the return of Ashley Young but the other three top-flight clubs could all pursue Williams this summer.

Liverpool FC are looking to secure a transfer fee in the region of £10m for the Welshman, according to the report.

Williams made 13 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool FC in the 2020-21 season.

The Welsh defender has been at Liverpool FC since 2009.

The Liverpool FC captain has been captained 13 times by the Wales national team.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Jadon Sancho
Fabrizio Romano updates Man United fans on Jadon Sancho situation
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s interest in Achraf Hakimi
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal in touch with Andre Onana's agent about possible move
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel asks Chelsea FC board to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Related Articles

Home »
Jadon Sancho
Fabrizio Romano updates Man United fans on Jadon Sancho situation
Mikel Arteta
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal keen on signing defender Edmond Tapsoba
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano delivers latest update on Chelsea FC’s interest in Achraf Hakimi
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal in touch with Andre Onana's agent about possible move
Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel asks Chelsea FC board to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network