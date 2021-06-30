Liverpool FC could quickly secure a deal for FC Porto midfielder Otavio, according to a report in Portugal.

Portuguese outlet A Bola, as quoted by The Daily Star, is reporting that the Reds are interested in a swoop to sign the 26-year-old midfielder in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Jurgen Klopp is looking to improve his attacking options ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

According to the same story, Liverpool FC have to fill Georginio Wijnaldum’s void after the Netherlands international moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The report goes on to reveal that Otavio has a £34m contract release clause that is set to expire on Wednesday.

As a result, A Bola claim that Liverpool FC could move quickly to secure a deal for Otavio before the Brazilian playmaker’s contract release clause expires.

The Portuguese media outlet claim that Liverpool FC are already in “advanced talks” with FC Porto about signing the Brazilian midfielder.

The report adds that Otavio’s release clause will increase to £51m after Wednesday’s deadline.

Otavio scored three goals and made eight assists in 26 games in the Primeira Liga last term.

The uncapped Brazilian playmaker has been a regular in the FC Porto team over the past five seasons, scoring 11 goals and making 29 assists.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip