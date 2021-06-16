Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Pascal Gross amid growing interest in the Brighton midfielder this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Tuttomercato is reporting that the Brighton midfielder is attracting interest from the Premier League and the Serie A in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Gross has seen his stock rise thanks to his fine performances for Brighton since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

According to the same story, Jurgen Klopp has been keeping an eye on the 30-year-old’s performances for the Seagulls as Liverpool FC monitor the former Germany Under-19 international.

Calciomercato write that the Brighton playmaker is also attracting interest from Serie A following a return of 15 goals in 137 games in all competitions over the past four seasons.

The Italian media outlet write that Gross is attracted by the prospect of playing in the Italian top flight following his experiences in the Bundesliga and the Premier League.

Gross has scored three times and has made eight assists in 34 games in the Premier League last term.

The 30-year-old moved to Brighton from FC Ingolstadt in a £3m deal following six seasons at the German minnows.

Liverpool FC have already signed France defender Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig this summer.

