Liverpool FC are looking at Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a potential signing to improve Jurgen Klopp’s squad ahead of the 2021-22 season, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Il Messaggero, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Liverpool FC have identified Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The same article states that Klopp has put Milinkovic-Savic at the top of his wish-list to fill the void left by Wijnaldum after the Dutch midfielder moved to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

According to the same story, the Serbia international has been previously linked with Manchester United but the 26-year-old’s price tag has decreased over the past couple of years.

Il Messaggero suggest that Liverpool FC will need to pay in the region of £51.5m (€60m) to sign the Serbian midfielder from the Serie A outfit this summer.

The Italian media outlet claim that Klopp is a massive fan of the Lazio star following his impressive performances in Serie A over the past few seasons.

The report adds that the Reds could make an approach for the Serbian star through his agent Mateja Kezman, who previously played for Liverpool FC’s bitter rivals Chelsea FC.

Milinkovic-Savic scored eight goals and made nine assists in Serie A last term.

