John Barnes has urged Liverpool FC to consider signing Yves Bissouma as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield this summer.

The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for midfield reinforcements this summer after Wijnaldum left the Merseyside outfit to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Liverpool FC are looking to strengthen their squad this summer as they aim to rebuild ahead of a Premier League title challenge next season.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Bissouma has been touted as a possible target for the Reds this summer as Klopp looks to strengthen his options ahead of next term.

The 24-year-old impressed for the Seagulls last season as he scored one goal in 36 Premier League games for the south coast club.

Now, Liverpool FC and England legend Barnes has explained why he reckons that Bissouma would be a good addition for his old club.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Barnes said: “I think Yves Bissouma would be the perfect fit for Liverpool.

“In terms of what Liverpool want from their midfielders, Bissouma is very strong and he’s very good on the ball.

“He’s more of a defensively minded midfielder, but if you look at the way Liverpool’s front three play, then you don’t necessarily need an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, because if Liverpool had that then Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane wouldn’t have the opportunity to score as many goals and it would affect the way they play.

“That’s why I believe that Bissouma would suit Liverpool and that front three perfectly.

“He would also be a shield in front of the back four and for me, he and Ousmane Dembele would be the perfect additions for Liverpool next season.”

Malian midfielder Bissouma made 39 appearances in all competitions for Brighton last season.

Liverpool FC finished in third place in the Premier League table last season as they struggled to defend their top-flight crown.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip