Lothar Matthaus has singled out Kai Havertz for special praise and he is backing the Chelsea FC star to become a key player for Germany in the years to come.

The attacker is currently on international duty with Germany at Euro 2020 after enjoying a fruitful first season at Stamford Bridge following his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen last year.

Havertz made something of a slow start to life at the south west London club but his performances picked up in the second half of the campaign and he ended up scoring the all-important winning goal as Chelsea FC beat Manchester City to win the Champions League final last month.

The 22-year-old scored four goals and made three assists in 28 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season and he will be hoping to improve upon those numbers next term.

Havertz has also been a regular fixture in the Germany team at Euro 2020 as he bids to help his side win the tournament.

Former Germany star Matthaus has now explained why he is expecting big things from the Chelsea FC attacker in the coming years as he continues to develop his game.

Speaking in an interview with Kicker, Matthaus said: “I compare him to Zinedine Zidane in terms of skills, technique and overview, and anticipating a situation.

“Zidane didn’t seem quick, but it was when he hit the ball. Havertz can do that too.

“Havertz will be one of the fixed points in the national team in the next six or eight years when [Toni] Kroos, [Thomas] Muller and [Ilkay] Gundogan have finished their careers there,” said the World Cup winner.

“If I just look at the talent then the coach would have to say Havertz always plays, even when he was not at his best.

“Kai has everything, but he needs the coach’s trust. One place in attack is already occupied by Thomas Muller, which is where I see Havertz.”

