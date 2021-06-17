Harry Kane would prefer a move to Manchester City over Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The 27-year-old’s future at Tottenham Hotspur has once again become a talking point this summer amid suggestions that he could be keen on a move away from the north London club.

Manchester United have long been linked with a potential move to sign the England striker as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ponders bolstering his attacking options at Old Trafford.

However, it remains to be seen whether Spurs will be willing to let their star man leave after he scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League for the Lilywhites last season.

Kane’s current contract at Tottenham is not due to expire until the summer of 2024, meaning that Spurs are under no pressure to do a deal in the current transfer market.

Now, journalist Castles has claimed that Premier League champions Manchester City would be Kane’s top choice were he to indeed quit Spurs this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 15 June, Castles said: “Kane’s preference is Man City.

“Man United have done a lot of work on the Kane deal. We should factor that in in terms of the [Jadon] Sancho transaction, he [Kane] is one of the alternatives they could go to.

“[Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy wants to work the market carefully to get the best solution for the club.

“I don’t think it’s a guarantee that Kane leaves. It will clearly need to be the right money to do a deal.”

Kane scored 28 goals and made 16 assists in all competitions for Spurs last season as they finished seventh in the Premier League table.

