Manchester City remain keen on a move to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Citizens have been heavily linked with a move to sign the England international from Spurs this summer as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his attacking options at The Etihad.

Kane’s future has been a source of speculation in recent weeks after Spurs missed out on a place in the Champions League following their seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

The 27-year-old, who is currently on duty with England at Euro 2020, is yet to win a major trophy with Spurs and he has been linked with a move away from the north London club lately.

Manchester City were widely reported to have made a £100m bid to sign Kane this month as they look to land the England international this summer, and Italian journalist Romano has now delivered an update on the situation as things stand.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 23 June, Romano said: “It’s 100 per cent confirmed that Man City made an official bid to Tottenham a few days ago. It was £100m.

“Man City’s position was to include the possibility to talk about players – not in addition to the money but as part of the deal they are open.

“Raheem Sterling was a player [mentioned] but he doesn’t want to be included as part of the deal. [Aymeric] Laporte and [Gabriel] Jesus were other players [mentioned].

“Pep Guardiola wants Harry Kane and I believe they’ll try again for Harry Kane. Tottenham’s position is ‘no’. Their intention is to keep Harry Kane. They’re convinced they can change his mind. Man City want him and they will try again.”

Manchester City won the Premier League title last season as they finished 12 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United in the table.

