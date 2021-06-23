Man City launch £100m bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane – report

Manchester City have launched a £100m bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports News is reporting that Manchester City have made a strong opening offer for the England captain in the 2021 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the reigning Premier League champions are open to including some players in addition to the £100m cash offer.

According to the same story, Kane has informed the north London club that he wanted to leave Spurs before the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Sky Sport News go on to reveal that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea FC are thought to be interested in the 27-year-old.

The media outlet add that Kane’s future is likely to remain unresolved until after the European championship.

Tottenham value the Premier League Golden Boot winner at around £120m but Spurs would rather keep Kane in north London, according to the report.

Sky Sports News call into question in their story whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will honour a gentleman’s agreement he is said to have with Kane about a potential exit.

Kane has scored 23 times and has made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term.

The Spurs striker has been a key players for Tottenham over the past eight seasons but Kane hasn’t won any silverware despite scoring 221 goals in all competitions.

