Man City make £100m offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane - report

Manchester City have made a £100m offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report in England

Monday 21 June 2021, 07:00 UK
Harry Kane
Harry Kane (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester City are set to make a £100m take-it-or-leave-it offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that Manchester City are ready to make their bid once Kane has finished his participation in this summer’s European championship.

The same article states that the Citizens are going to make their best and final offer in an attempt to quickly wrap up a deal and avoid a summer transfer saga.

According to the same story, it’s unclear whether Tottenham would accept a £100m offer for their talisman despite Spurs going through a period of transition.

The Daily Star claim that the Premier League champions may be left disappointed because Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is believed to value the England captain at around £150m.

The report goes on to add that Kane would like to leave the north London side in a bid to win silverware following his barren spell since breaking into the Spurs team.

The media outlet reveal that Manchester City are reluctant to make a bid in excess of £100m given Kane’s history of ankle injuries.

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last term to win the division’s golden boot.

The 27-year-old has failed to get on the score-sheet for England against Croatia and Scotland in their opening two games of Euro 2020.

