Man City offer Tottenham choice of five players in Harry Kane deal – report

Manchester City have offered Tottenham Hotspur a choice of five players to include in a potential deal for Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Citizens are in discussions with Tottenham about a deal to sign the England captain ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester City are willing to include some players as part of a deal for Kane despite offering £100m for the Tottenham centre-forward.

According to the report, the Premier League champions have given Spurs the chance to sign Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez as part of the deal.

However, The Athletic go on to write that the north London outfit aren’t interested in such a deal and have maintained that the 27-year-old is not for sale this summer.

The media outlet add that Manchester City could return with an even bigger offer for Kane as the English champions look to sign a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The report says that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is more determined than ever that Kane will not be sold in the summer transfer window.

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last season but the England skipper still hasn’t scored at Euro 2020.

