Man City offer Tottenham choice of five players in Harry Kane deal – report

Manchester City have given Tottenham the chance to include some players in a deal for Harry Kane, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent
Friday 25 June 2021, 07:00 UK
Harry Kane
Harry Kane (Photo: Nike Football)

Manchester City have offered Tottenham Hotspur a choice of five players to include in a potential deal for Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Citizens are in discussions with Tottenham about a deal to sign the England captain ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that Manchester City are willing to include some players as part of a deal for Kane despite offering £100m for the Tottenham centre-forward.

According to the report, the Premier League champions have given Spurs the chance to sign Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez as part of the deal.

However, The Athletic go on to write that the north London outfit aren’t interested in such a deal and have maintained that the 27-year-old is not for sale this summer.

The media outlet add that Manchester City could return with an even bigger offer for Kane as the English champions look to sign a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

The report says that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is more determined than ever that Kane will not be sold in the summer transfer window.

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in 35 games in the Premier League last season but the England skipper still hasn’t scored at Euro 2020.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Arsenal closing in on deal for England defender Ben White - report
Spain legend Sergio Ramos (Photo: @sergioramos / Instagram)
'I'm shocked': Steve Nicol reacts to Man United link to Sergio Ramos
Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel makes decision about future of Timo Werner - report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC have no plans to sell Kostas Tsimikas this summer - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Craig Burley predicts where Man United will finish next season
Related Articles

Home »
Brighton and England defender Ben White (Photo: Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Arsenal closing in on deal for England defender Ben White - report
Spain legend Sergio Ramos (Photo: @sergioramos / Instagram)
'I'm shocked': Steve Nicol reacts to Man United link to Sergio Ramos
Timo Werner
Thomas Tuchel makes decision about future of Timo Werner - report
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC have no plans to sell Kostas Tsimikas this summer - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Craig Burley predicts where Man United will finish next season
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network