Manchester City are in pole position to beat Manchester United to the signing of Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester City are eager to sign Grealish this summer to add even more firepower to Pep Guardiola’s midfield following their Champions League disappointment.

The same article states that Grealish has had a change of heart and would like to move to Manchester City despite being heavily linked with their bitter rivals Manchester United.

According to the same story, the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international had been keen on a move to Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to add more creativity and flair to his midfield options.

But The Athletic claim that Manchester United weren’t prepared to meet Aston Villa’s £75m price tag last summer – and that Manchester City are ready to meet their demands this time around.

The report says that Grealish is attracted by the proposition of winning regular silverware at Manchester City after Guardiola led the Citizens to the Premier League title.

Grealish netted six times and made 10 assists in 26 games in the Premier League last season.

Manchester City lost 1-0 to Chelsea FC in the Champions League final on Saturday night.

