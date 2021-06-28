Manchester City have added Chelsea FC right-back Reece James to their summer wishlist, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would love to sign the England international after the 21-year-old’s impressive performances for club and country.

The same article states that Guardiola is a big admirer of the Blues wing-back after James played a key role in Chelsea FC’s Champions League success last term.

According to the same story, the Citizens boss was particularly impressed with James’ performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The Athletic go on to report that Chelsea FC don’t want to sell James given his increasing importance to the south west London side.

But the media outlet reveal that Manchester City believe James could have his head turned if Chelsea FC end up signing Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi this summer.

Manchester City want James irrespective of the fact that Guardiola already has Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo as options at right-back.

James scored one goal and made two assists in 32 games in the Premier League last season.

The England defender came through the ranks at Chelsea FC before he went on loan to Wigan Athletic for the 2018-19 season.

James established himself as a first-team regular under Thomas Tuchel’s predecessor Frank Lampard.

