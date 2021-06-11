Manchester United have seen their opening £39m bid for Cristian Romero rejected by Atalanta, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Serie A side rejected Manchester United’s opening offer for the Argentina international.

The same article states that Atalanta believe that the 23-year-old is worth more than £39m following the South American defender’s impressive performances in the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, the Italian club are holding out for a transfer fee closer to £52m for Romero before considering the sale of one of their key players.

Tuttosport’s report reveals some of the complexities of Romero’s situation given that the Argentinian centre-half is on loan at Atalanta from Juventus until 2022.

The Italian media outlet reveal that Atalanta can make the central defender’s transfer permanent thanks to a £21.5m option in their agreement with Juve.

The report adds that Atalanta are expected to sign Romero for the agreed price before the Serie A side could look to make a quick profit on the South American defender.

Romero scored two goals and made two assists in 31 games in Serie A last term.

The 23-year-old started his career at Argentinian club Belgrano before joining Genoa in 2018.

Juve signed Romero from Genoa in 2018 before he was loaned back to the club.

