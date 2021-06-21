Manchester United are worried about the prospect of Paul Pogba running down his contract and leaving the club on a free transfer next summer, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils hierarchy are fearful of Pogba leaving the club for nothing next summer when his current contract is due to expire.

According to the same story, the club are “desperate” to convince Pogba to sign a new contract this summer after they were forced to trigger a 12-month extension to his current deal.

However, the article claims that talks about a new contract for the midfielder have become “deadlocked” and Manchester United are worried about losing one of their prized assets for nothing next year.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few seasons and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the France international.

The former Juventus star scored three goals and made three assists in 26 Premier League games for the Red Devils last term as they ended up in second place in the table and 12 points behind champions Manchester City.

