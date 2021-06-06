Arsene Wenger makes claim about Man United star Bruno Fernandes

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Bruno Fernandes suffered from fatigue towards the end of the season with Manchester United.

The Portugal international has established himself as one of Manchester United’s most important players since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon back in January of last year.

Fernandes was in top form for the Red Devils once again this term as he scored 28 goals and made 17 assists in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

However, the playmaker was not able to prevent Manchester United from suffering a disappointing defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final last month.

Former Arsenal star Wenger felt that the playmaker looked fatigued and burned out during the Europa League final after a gruelling campaign with the Red Devils in which he made more than 55 appearances.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Wenger said of Fernandes: “I personally feel that he finished the season on his knees, and he missed the spark.

“And sometimes you can see as well, I found him much more nervous in the game so that as well is a sign of fatigue.

“Your top level is calm, concentration, control. And in the last four or five games, I found him a bit weak on that front.

“So I hope that he can recover to be efficient for Portugal.”

Manchester United, who have not won the title since 2013, finished in second place in the Premier League table last season and without a trophy.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip