Nicky Butt has urged Manchester United to “go all out” to sign defender Raphael Varane this summer.

The Red Devils are believed to be on the lookout for a whole host of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to put together a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.

Manchester United ended up second in the table and without a trophy last term and they have not lifted the Premier League since their final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

The Red Devils are being linked with a number of potential signings in the attacking department, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane having been touted as possible targets for the Old Trafford outfit.

However, former Manchester United star Butt feels that his old club are in need of reinforcements at the back and he has urged Solskjaer to consider making a move to sign Real Madrid and France defender Varane, 28, this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Ladbrokes, Butt said: “For me, next season has to be about getting some silverware back in that trophy cabinet for Manchester United.

“It’s about getting the right players who will allow you to challenge for trophies. It’s a winning club, so we can’t go this long without silverware.

“The biggest thing that needs addressing for me at Manchester United this summer is that centre-back position – we need a partner for Harry Maguire.

“It has to be someone that’s going to be compatible with Maguire. If you spend the kind of money you did on Harry Maguire, you then have to follow it up by bringing someone in who can play with him.

“He’s the club captain – Victor Lindelof is too similar to him. It needs to be someone with pure, blistering pace, someone who can play out from the back.

“Everyone talks about Raphael Varane. I understand he’s a little bit older than most people would perhaps like, but you just have to go back to the days of Teddy Sheringham.

“I think we bought him when he was 32, and we went and won the treble with him. If Varane is available, then I’d go all out for him.”

Varane scored two goals in 31 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid last season. The defender is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020.

