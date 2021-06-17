Manchester United are prioritising a deal to sign Jadon Sancho because signing Erling Haaland would be too expensive this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a host of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to try and guide Manchester United to a genuine Premier League title challenge next season.

Manchester United finished in second place in the table last season and 12 points behind champions Manchester City and they will be determined to try and close that gap next term.

Borussia Dortmund star Sancho is once again being heavily linked with a possible transfer to Old Trafford this summer after the Red Devils were credited with an interest in landing him last year.

Norway forward Haaland is also being linked with a move to the Premier League, with both Manchester clubs and Chelsea FC all touted as possible destinations for the talented 20-year-old forward.

Journalist Castles has now revealed that although Manchester United are interested in a possible deal for Haaland, they are prioritising the signing of Sancho this summer because of the cost of any potential move for the Norwegian.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 15 June, Castles said: “The interesting transfer is this move by Chelsea for Haaland.

“Haaland is wanted by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United but the sense is the Glazers have deemed that deal too expensive and therefore are working hard to get the Jadon Sancho deal done.

“Manchester United want a star forward, whether it be a centre forward or right-sided specialist.

“[Haaland is] also wanted by Manchester City but they’re not entirely convinced he is the ideal signing to replace Sergio Aguero. He has been high on their list throughout. Man City want to explore the dimensions of the deal and look at the costs.”

