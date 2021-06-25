Manchester United and Chelsea FC are both interested in signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The France international’s future beyond the summer has been a source of uncertainty over the last few weeks due to the fact that his contract at Real Madrid is due to expire next summer.

The 28-year-old centre-half has not indicated that he will sign a new deal with the Spanish club and that means he could be moved on by Real Madrid this summer.

Varane is not likely to have any shortage of potential suitors this summer should he indeed be offloaded by Real Madrid ahead of next season.

Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that Real Madrid are still hoping to convince Varane to stay and sign a new contract, but that the likes of Chelsea FC and Manchester United will be ready to pounce if he ends up leaving the Bernabeu this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast on 23 June, Romano said: “Real Madrid did not intend to lose both [Sergio] Ramos and Varane.

“They’ll try to convince Varane. Carlo Ancelotti himself will try to convince Varane to stay.

“Varane wants to try something new. There are Premier League clubs. Let’s see if Manchester United or Chelsea will try for him. Both are looking for a new centre-half.

“Varane is 100 per cent on the list of both clubs but it’s not advanced yet. They’re waiting to see what is the price and to talk to Real Madrid.

“The players is focused on the Euros. These clubs [Man United and Chelsea FC] are interested for sure in Varane.”

Varane is currently on international duty with France at Euro 2020.

