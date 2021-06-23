Craig Burley believes that Manchester United will not win the Premier League title next season unless they make “statement” signings in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking to mount a serious title challenge next term after they finished in second place and without a trophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since 2013 and they missed out on a trophy last season after they were beaten by Villarreal in the Europa League final last month.

Attentions are now inevitably focused on the summer transfer window and the players the Red Devils could look to bring in ahead of next season.

The Red Devils are being linked with a whole host of potential new additions, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Sergio Ramos both having been touted as possible targets in the last few weeks.

Asked whether he thinks that Ramos and Sancho would help to transform Manchester United into title challengers for next season, former Chelsea FC midfielder Burley told ESPN FC: “I expect Liverpool to be fighting with Man City [for the title next season].

“[Sancho and Ramos] could potentially close the gap [for Man United]. But if Man City go out and buy Harry Kane, where does that gap go? They played all season almost without a striker.

“I’m not sure. It’ll help [improve Man United] but what I don’t understand is Man United banged the drum for a while about going in a different direction with young players but then they sign [Edinson] Cavani short-term and they’re looking at Sergio Ramos.

“It seems to me like they change direction like the wind changes direction.

“I don’t think they’ll win the league. They need to do something. They need to make a statement.

“Liverpool and Man City aren’t going away and Chelsea might go again. If Man United don’t make a statement, it’ll be another season of disappointment.”

Manchester United ended up second in the table and 12 points behind champions Manchester City last season.

