Dean Henderson makes claim about his Man United and England status

Dean Henderson is certain that one day he will be the Manchester United and England number one.

The shot-stopper was given a chance to impress in the Manchester United first team by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and he notched up 13 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

Henderson appeared to be Solskjaer’s first choice between the posts for large parts of the season, but it was David De Gea who got the nod for the Europa League final clash against Villarreal last month.

The 24-year-old has been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament as the shot-stopper looks to impress at all levels.

And the goalkeeper is clearly confident in his ability as he targets the Manchester United and England number one spots on a regular basis.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Henderson said: “I’ve spoken about this for years.

“Whether it gets me in trouble speaking about it, whether it holds me back at certain times, it probably does.

“But at the end of the day it’ll happen one day and I know it’ll happen, so I’m just going to keep working hard day in, day out and my time will come. I was 100 per cent born ready.

“I’ve just got to be ready for when that time comes. There’s no excuses when you step over that white line.

“You’ve got to puff your chest out and go for it and everything that you’ve put in day in, day out, all the training, everything, pays off.”

Manchester United will be looking to challenge for the Premier League title next season after they finished in second place in the table and without a trophy this term.

