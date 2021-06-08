Jose Mourinho is tipping Dean Henderson to be a success at Manchester United, claiming that the goalkeeper has “incredible” self confidence.

The shot-stopper ousted David De Gea as Manchester United’s number one choice between the posts for much of the season but still failed to completely convince with his performances.

The 24-year-old made 13 Premier League appearance for the Red Devils in total last season and started 25 games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United finished second in the Premier League and without a trophy.

Henderson has been included in England’s squad for Euro 2020 and former Manchester United manager Mourinho feels that the goalkeeper has everything he needs to become a top player at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with The Times, Mourinho said of England’s shot-stopper options: “I think they are good goalkeepers. I don’t think they are phenomenal goalkeepers or, in Dean Henderson’s case, not yet phenomenal.

When I say not yet, I say he will be. I met him at [Manchester] United when he was a kid and I always remember him asking me to go on loan.

“He was saying when I come back, I come back to be the No 1. He told me that when he was the fourth choice. He is a kid with an incredible self confidence and I think he is ready.”

Henderson is in England’s Euro 2020 squad along with Jordan Pickford and Sam Johnstone.

The goalkeeper will be hoping to establish himself as a more regular fixture in the first team at Old Trafford next season under Solskjaer.

