Manchester United have held informal talks about signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer, according to Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for the new campaign.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a number of attacking targets such as Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane, but the Red Devils are also thought to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements.

Sevilla and France Under-21 defender Kounde, 22, has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils as Solskjaer looks to strengthen his back-line at Old Trafford.

Now, journalist Castles has provided an update on Manchester United’s apparent interest in signing Kounde this summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 25 June, Castles said: “Kounde has been on that list of centre-backs that they want to solve that Harry Maguire problem for some time now.

“I can tell you they [Manchester United] have contacted Sevilla and held informal talks with them over the purchase of Kounde this summer.

“They have proposed they would offer €45m as a transfer fee for the player. Sevilla aren’t happy with that. Their sporting director Monchi said there’s no way they’ll sell the player for €45m.

“They told Manchester United that he had an offer of €55m for the player last summer. Therefore, €45m was out of the question.

“It looks like the valuation that Monchi will sell at is €65m but there is a question over that. He has been telling certain agents that it would take €80m to get Kounde in this window…”

Kounde scored two goals and made one assist in 34 La Liga games for Sevilla last season. He also netted once in seven Champions League outings for the Spanish club.

Manchester United ended up in second place in the Premier League and without a trophy last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip