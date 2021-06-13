Anthony Martial could be set for a move away from Manchester United this summer and he has been offered to Real Madrid, according to Duncan Castles.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his second full season in charge at the club.

Martial endured a mixed season for the Red Devils last term as the French forward only managed to score four goals and make three assists in 22 Premier League games for Solskjaer’s side.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 25-year-old attacker, but journalist Castles has now claimed that Martial could be offloaded by Manchester United this summer if the Red Devils bring in another attacking player in the transfer window.

Castles also claims that Martial is being offered to Real Madrid on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast on 11 June, Castles said: “Anthony Martial is poised to be sacrificed should [Manchester United] get a new forward in.

“Solskjaer is tired of his attitude – he hasn’t been impressed with his goal production and general knitting into the team this season.

“He has been offered to Real Madrid as an option for them in attack. He is being offered as a high-value season loan with an option to buy.

“Martial’s agent is trying to find him another destination this summer.

“It’s an interesting one to watch this summer to see who is prepared to bite.”

Martial netted seven goals and made four assists in all competitions for Manchester United last season as the Red Devils finished in second place in the Premier League table.

