Manchester United are keeping tabs on at last five central defenders as they look to strengthen their back-line this summer, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Red Devils are thought to be on the lookout for a whole host of potential signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to transform his team into Premier League title contenders next season.

Manchester United finished second in the table and 12 points behind champions Manchester City and they will be looking to be one of the main challengers for the top-flight trophy next term.

The Red Devils have been credited with an interest in a number of potential defensive recruits this summer as Solskjaer ponders bringing in a new centre-half to partner Harry Maguire.

The likes of Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Pau Torres have all been mentioned as possible targets for Manchester United this summer as they look to add to their defensive options.

Journalist Castles has now revealed five of the names who he believes are on Manchester United’s shortlist for defensive reinforcements this summer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast on 25 June, Castles said: “They do have an extensive list of target centre-halves at present, several of whom play in Spain.

“You’ve got Pau Torres who plays for Villarreal and had an outstanding Europa League final against Manchester United.

“You’ve got Raphael Varane who is still keeping Real Madrid waiting with regards to whether he decides to leave this summer, or tries to run his contract down to a final year, or says he wants to stay.

“You’ve got [Nikola] Milenkovic in Serie A. They’ve got a fringe interest in Ben White. For Man United to get [Jules] Kounde, they’ll have to spend more money on the transfer fee.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

