Cesc Fabregas offers advice to Jack Grealish about Man United and Man City links

Cesc Fabregas has told Jack Grealish to do what he can to impress at Euro 2020 and prove he is ready for a move to a club of Manchester United or Manchester City’s stature.

The Aston Villa midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent months and he was in fine form as he helped the Villains finish in 11th place in the Premier League table last season.

Grealish, 25, scored six goals and made 10 assists for Aston Villa last season and his fine form earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Grealish, whose future could be a talking point this summer amid reports of interest from some of the Premier League’s top clubs.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea FC midfielder Fabregas believes that the England international should use this summer’s tournament to prove that he is ready to compete at the highest level.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Fabregas said: “In the specific case of Grealish, this has been his first big season where everyone outside Aston Villa talks about him.

“I don’t know what his future will be, but there could potentially be a big move for him, so he needs to show he is ready for any situation.

“If he did move to a Manchester City or Manchester United, nobody will guarantee that Jack Grealish will start every single game and these kinds of clubs will be looking to see that he is ready to compete.

“It’s similar for [Jadon] Sancho, even though he was not in the squad for the first game, and these players like him and Grealish can have very important tournaments for England, even if it is off the bench to start with.”

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to steer the Red Devils to a Premier League title challenge next term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip