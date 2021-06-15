Rio Ferdinand has expressed his doubts about Victor Lindelof being the right centre-half partner for Harry Maguire at Manchester United.

The Swedish defender partnered Maguire in the heart of the Red Devils’ defence for most of last season as he notched up 29 Premier League appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 26-year-old scored one goal and made one assist in the top flight as Manchester United finished in second place in the Premier League table.

Question marks still remain about Lindelof’s long-term future at Manchester United and the Red Devils have been credited with an interest in making defensive reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has now explained why he is not sure about Lindelof’s current position in the Red Devils team alongside Maguire.

Speaking to BBC Sport on Monday night, Ferdinand said: “I just think there’s question marks over his partnership with Maguire.

“Maguire has come in for big money, he’s going to play.

“Does Lindelof compliment him enough for them to be a top, top team? I question that personally.”

Ferdinand continued: “I think his game suits the national game in a lot of ways. The Premier League is very quick and physical.

“This (international football) is more of a thinking-defenders’ game and I think that definitely suits him. He’s someone who likes to read and cover.

“With this team it seems like the main man in that defence and I think he’s warmed to that. That suits him.

“When he plays in a yellow shirt he seems a very different player to the one I see in a Man United shirt.”

Lindelof made 43 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last term as they finished second and without a trophy.

The Red Devils will be targeting a Premier League title challenge next term as they look to win the trophy for the first time since 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip