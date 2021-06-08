Manchester United are keen to tie Bruno Fernandes down to a new contract but the playmaker is holding off until the Red Devils complete their summer spending, according to Duncan Castles.

The Portuguese playmaker is widely regarded to be one of Manchester United’s most important players and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Red Devils since having joined the club from Sporting Lisbon back in January 2020.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals and made 12 assists in 37 Premier League games for Manchester United last season as the Red Devils finished in second place in the table.

He also netted nine times in Europe for the Red Devils as they reached the Europa League final but ended up losing to Villarreal in the showpiece.

Fernandes’ current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer of 2025, but Manchester United are understood to be keen to tie the playmaker down to a new and improved deal.

Journalist Castles has now indicated that Manchester United are looking to extend the playmaker’s contract, but the player himself is waiting to see what business the Red Devils conduct this summer before committing.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles said: “This is something Manchester United have been trying to do for a while – extend and improve Bruno’s contract.

“The guidance I’ve had from people close to Fernandes is that they did not want to get involved in those talks. They wanted to see what Manchester United would do in the market and see if they would build a team capable of winning titles.

“If you watch Bruno and the way he plays, you listen to what he says, he is desperate to win. He wants to be in a top team. He wants to be winning more than the Europa League. He wants to be competing for the Champions League.

“The analysis from his part has been what are Manchester United going to do with the team? Is there going to be enough around him? Is there going to be a good enough coaching department so they can compete for the title and the Champions League?

“He’d like for Paul Pogba to stay at the club because he rates him as a talent. They have begun talking to Manchester United above an improved contract.”

