Graeme Souness lays into Man United star Bruno Fernandes

Graeme Souness has claimed that Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes would not have lasted more than “five minutes” in his dressing room because of his petulance towards his own team-mates.

The Portugal international has earned lots of praise since his arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon back in the January transfer window last year and his fine performances have helped Manchester United to step up a gear.

However, despite Fernandes having been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team, the playmaker is yet to win a major trophy at Old Trafford.

Fernandes is currently on international duty with Portugal at Euro 2020 and he played 64 minutes of his side’s 4-2 defeat by Germany in their group game on Saturday.

Former Liverpool FC star Souness is a big admirer of Fernandes’ talent, however he has not been so impressed by his attitude and behaviour towards his own team-mates.

Speaking on ITV Sport, Souness said of Fernandes: “He’s an exceptionally talented boy, there is so much to like about him. A great striker of the ball, when he shoots he makes the goalkeeper work.

“I played with players that would not be accepting of the thing you just touched on [petulance], you know he doesn’t get the ball and he is waving his hands around.

“He would not have lasted more than five minutes in my dressing room, but he is a wonderful talented boy.

“It would be more along the lines of who do you think you are? We play as a team, we win together, we lose together.

“Sometimes you will make a bad pass, sometimes you will not see the whole picture.

“So all that nonsense, shaking your head and waving your arms at your own team-mates, is a no-no for me.”

Fernandes will be hoping to help Manchester United challenge for the Premier League title next season after the Red Devils finished second and without a trophy last term.

