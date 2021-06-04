Gary Lineker makes Man United, Man City prediction about Harry Kane

Gary Lineker believes that Manchester United or Manchester City would be the most likely Premier League destinations for Harry Kane should he leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England international’s future has once again been a talking point in recent months following Tottenham’s failure to win a major trophy this season.

Kane was in superb form for Tottenham this season, scoring 23 goals and making 14 assists in 35 Premier League to help the north London side finish in seventh place in the table.

The 27-year-old has scored 30 goals for club and country this season but despite his fine form, he is still yet to win a major trophy with the Lilywhites.

Kane is likely to once again be linked with a move away from Spurs this summer but it remains to be seen whether a move will materialise.

Former Spurs and England striker Lineker feels that a switch to one of the Manchester clubs is the most likely Premier League destination for the striker should he leave the north London club.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Lineker said: “I think that it would be worrying [to see him dominate the league if he joins Manchester City].

“I would love to see him at Barcelona but they are going for [Sergio] Aguero and are short on cash at the moment. I think it is between Manchester City, Manchester United and maybe PSG.

“They have [Mauricio] Pochettino and he would win things, guaranteed.

“I think it is more likely that one of the Manchester clubs can afford him outside of Chelsea. I don’t think he would go to Chelsea and do that to the Tottenham fans but who knows?”

