Gary Lineker makes Man United, Man City prediction about Harry Kane

Gary Lineker believes that Man United or Man City would be the most likely destination for Harry Kane this summer

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Friday 4 June 2021, 04:45 UK
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker believes that Manchester United or Manchester City would be the most likely Premier League destinations for Harry Kane should he leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England international’s future has once again been a talking point in recent months following Tottenham’s failure to win a major trophy this season.

Kane was in superb form for Tottenham this season, scoring 23 goals and making 14 assists in 35 Premier League to help the north London side finish in seventh place in the table.

The 27-year-old has scored 30 goals for club and country this season but despite his fine form, he is still yet to win a major trophy with the Lilywhites.

Kane is likely to once again be linked with a move away from Spurs this summer but it remains to be seen whether a move will materialise.

Former Spurs and England striker Lineker feels that a switch to one of the Manchester clubs is the most likely Premier League destination for the striker should he leave the north London club.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Lineker said: “I think that it would be worrying [to see him dominate the league if he joins Manchester City].

“I would love to see him at Barcelona but they are going for [Sergio] Aguero and are short on cash at the moment. I think it is between Manchester City, Manchester United and maybe PSG.

“They have [Mauricio] Pochettino and he would win things, guaranteed.

“I think it is more likely that one of the Manchester clubs can afford him outside of Chelsea. I don’t think he would go to Chelsea and do that to the Tottenham fans but who knows?”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Arsenal lead the race to sign Man City forward Raheem Sterling - report
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich pushing to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United in three-way battle to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde - report
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger raves about 'exceptional' Chelsea FC star N'Golo Kante
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal eye Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga - report
Related Articles

Home »
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
Arsenal lead the race to sign Man City forward Raheem Sterling - report
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich pushing to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku - report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United in three-way battle to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde - report
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger raves about 'exceptional' Chelsea FC star N'Golo Kante
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal eye Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga - report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network