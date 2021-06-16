Wes Brown has urged Manchester United to complete a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England international’s future has been a source of speculation in recent weeks after Spurs finished the season without a major trophy and missed out on a top-four finish.

Kane, 27, is widely regarded as one of England’s top attacking talents and he scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League last season as Tottenham finished seventh in the table.

The forward’s contract at the north London club is not due to expire until the summer of 2024, but the striker continues to be linked with a move away from the Lilywhites.

Manchester United have long been touted as a possible destination for Kane should he leave Spurs – and former Red Devils star Brown admits that he would love to see the England forward move to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Ladbrokes, Brown said: “I think it’s fairly obvious someone will sign Harry Kane this summer.

“He’s going to cost a lot of money, and I’d love to see him at Manchester United.

“You never know what’s going to happen with him – there are probably three or four clubs that could afford him, and United are definitely one of them.

“I think Harry’s got to the stage in his career now where he really does want to start winning things.

“He knows how good he is and he just wants to be playing in a top-class team. Man City have just got rid of Sergio Aguero and they’ll always be looking to bring in the best players, so if they are interested, I don’t see why he wouldn’t go there.

“He’s played so well over the last seven years or so. I’ve played against Harry Kane a few times and I’ve always said the same thing: he’s different to other strikers.

“Other strikers make long runs all over the pitch, but Harry waits. He’s very clever. If you give him any space or time in the box, he’ll punish you. It’s something you can’t really teach.”

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for a host of new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to lead the Red Devils to their first Premier League title since 2013 next season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip