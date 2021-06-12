Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Man United’s bid to sign Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s move to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer is moving in the right direction, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils are once again being strongly linked with a move to bring the England international to Old Trafford this summer after having failed to land the 21-year-old last year.

Manchester United are believed to be on the lookout for a number of major new signings this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bids to put together a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Sancho is widely considered to be one of European football’s most promising young attacking talents and it would appear that Manchester United are now edging closer towards a deal to sign the attacker.

Reporter Sheth has now revealed that his sources have informed him that talks between Manchester United and Dortmund are progressing as the Red Devils look to try and conclude a deal sooner rather than later.

Speaking on Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Sheth said: “The information I’m getting this afternoon is that Manchester United do remain in talks with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

“There remains a gap in the valuation from what Manchester United want to pay and what Borussia Dortmund want – but significantly, negotiations are moving in the right direction. Those are the words that have been said to me.

“All parties are more optimistic about getting a deal over the line this summer than they were last summer.

“We think a deal could be struck around £80m. Sancho is set to enter the final two years of his contract and they don’t want that to whittle down to the last year.”

Sancho was in top form for Dortmund last season as he scored 16 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for the German side.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip