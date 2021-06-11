Jadon Sancho responds to Man United transfer talk

Jadon Sancho has insisted that he is not getting distracted by talk of a possible move to Manchester United this summer.

The 21-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last 12 months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his options up front.

Sancho was heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League side last summer but a move failed to materialise in the end.

This year, Manchester United are once again being credited with a strong interest in potentially luring the England international to Old Trafford.

However, Sancho has insisted that he is not paying much attention to the transfer talk and is instead focused on performing at his best for England at Euro 2020.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Sancho said: “I don’t really look at it.

“When I’m during the season, I always focus on myself and the team because that’s the most important thing that we can do.

“You know, every time I’m on a pitch I’m always giving my all and obviously to create with what I do on a pitch and that’s with goals and assists.

“That’s why I really try to do and always work hard for the team.”

Asked if the transfer talk is an unwelcome distraction, the attacker replied: “No, I’m cool about it.

“You know, there’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well.

“It’s just how you handle that on the pitch and just keep doing what you’re doing.

“If you keep on doing that then I’m sure that won’t be a problem because the main thing is my football and that’s what I’m focused on at the moment.”

Sancho scored 16 goals and made 14 assists in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as they look to add to their squad ahead of next season.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip